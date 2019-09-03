Convicted South Memphis drug dealer faces second conviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced the conviction of a previously convicted South Memphis man for trafficking of cocaine and marijuana, according to District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
A Criminal Court Jury convicted 46-year-old Gregory Gilliam on two counts of unlawful possession of cocaine with an intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, as well as two counts for unlawful possession of marijuana.
Weirich says, Gilliam is also found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Gilliam was previously convicted in March of 2016 after the Shelby County narcotics division found a digital scale and plastic bags of cocaine and marijuana hidden throughout the apartment he shared with his girlfriend and her two children.
Weirich says there were also bundles of money wrapped in $100 increments hidden throughout the apartment as well.
Due to Gilliam’s prior record, he could face up to 42 years in prison.
He is set to be sentenced in October.
