Diamonds stolen from Collierville jewelry store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Police Department is looking for a suspect it says robbed a Zales jewelry store.
The theft happened on August 13, shortly after 9 P.M at the Carriage Crossing shopping mall.
Police say the suspect was looking at some loose diamonds with a sales clerk when he swiped them from the clerk’s hands and fled.
The suspect was spotted near the mall before the theft in what police describe as a “silver Hyundai type vehicle” that may have had Missouri plates.
There’s no word yet on the total value of the diamonds stolen.
Police are asking anyone with information to call (901)457-2520 or to text CPDTIP and the info to 847411, the Collierville Police Department’s anonymous tip line.
