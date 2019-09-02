Hot start the week and the latest on Hurricane Dorian

THIS WEEK: High pressure keeps the Mid-South hot and dry again tomorrow ahead of a weak front that will approach by the middle of the week with slightly cooler and drier air moving in behind it, but that cool down won’t last long. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows again in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures back in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70.