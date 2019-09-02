Hot start the week and the latest on Hurricane Dorian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 73
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5 High: 93
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: N 5 Low: 73
THIS WEEK: High pressure keeps the Mid-South hot and dry again tomorrow ahead of a weak front that will approach by the middle of the week with slightly cooler and drier air moving in behind it, but that cool down won’t last long. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows again in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures back in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
HURRICANE DORIAN: The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows the eye of Dorian over the northern Bahamas about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL. The storm has shown very little movement through the day but is expected to slowly move north during the early morning hours Tuesday. Tropical forecast models show the eye of the storm remaining offshore as it moves north staying east of the Florida coast through Wednesday. It is then expected to curve east along the Georgia and South Carolina coast Thursday bringing it along the outer banks of North Carolina Thursday Friday morning and then moving into the open waters of the Atlantic where it is expected to rapidly weaken.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.