Man Shot And Killed On Church Property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -"I was in the house just watching TV and came out. This is what I see happening,." Walter Jones saw lots of police cars and investigators up and down Clifton in Frayser. Traffic was turned around right before the yellow crime scene tape. The officers were focusing on a white truck in a driveway with the door open. One neighbor who did not want to be identified told me she heard three or four shot. Police say one man died and it is believed he was in the truck when he was shot.
“What are you going to do about it. People do it there going to do it.” The car was parked next to Bethel Church of God In Christ. It was in the driveway of a house with signs indicating it was owned by the Church with plans to make it the Ministry House. The land next to it, according to a sign, is the site of future development for Bethel. No one answered the phone at the church. It is not clear why the truck was parked in front of the house.
Officers canvassed the area looking around the church property even looking inside a dumpster behind the church. Crime Scene arrived as well as staff from the Regional Forensic Center. Neighbors tell say they are shocked. They say they have heard shooting in the area but don’t consider it a dangerous place to live.
Walter Jones said, “It’s still not a bad area. The few things bad that’s happened, don’t make the whole area bad.” Police have not released a motive for the crime or the identity of the victim.
The only description for the suspects, two men in white shirts and jeans who left the scene on foot.
