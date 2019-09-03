Man Shot And Killed On Church Property

“What are you going to do about it. People do it there going to do it.” The car was parked next to Bethel Church of God In Christ. It was in the driveway of a house with signs indicating it was owned by the Church with plans to make it the Ministry House. The land next to it, according to a sign, is the site of future development for Bethel. No one answered the phone at the church. It is not clear why the truck was parked in front of the house.