Man shot, killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Whitehaven from Monday night.
Officers were called to a home on Cazassa Road near Winchester Road after 10 p.m. where they found a man dead.
There's no word on any potential suspect at this time nor what led up to the shooting.
Police records show officers have been called to the neighborhood several times over the last three months on cases of aggravated assault, robbery and arson.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.