Mid-south home set on fire twice in same day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Orange Mound home caught fire not once, but twice in less than 24 hours!
Memphis fire fighters say the cause of the fire in the 3700 block of Philsdale was caused by arson.
Just before 10 Sunday night, the homeowner had to put out a small fire someone intentionally set in his carport.
About 7 hours later possibly the same arsonist came again and set fire to the same car and carport, but this time the blaze was bigger putting his neighbors’ home at risk as well.
18-year-old Fredric Stacks says he was laying in his bed when he saw the home across the street on fire. He was concerned the fire would spread to his friends’ home next door. Stacks ran across the street and started banging on doors trying to wake up his neighbors “At the same time, my adrenaline was pumping cause I had to do what I had to do at the same time I had to get everybody safe,” said Stacks One man said he had no idea that their neighbor's home had caught fire for a second time in less than 12 hours. He says his quick-thinking young neighbor likely saved his family's life.
His three children were all ok, but his neighbor’s Pitbull puppy named "Smoky" was found unresponsive by firefighters inside the burning home.
EMS crews resuscitated the pup and brought "smoky" back to life.
In the end the arsonist caused more than 100-thousand dollars of damage.
The red cross offered affected families some help to get them back on their feet.
Investigators are still looking for the people responsible for setting the fire.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call (901) 528-CASH.
