New performing arts center opens in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington Performing Arts Center has been a long time coming.
"It was a huge project for us. It took a little over 2 and a half years to complete,” said Stacy Ross with Millington Municipal Schools.
The new facility seats 500 and has state of the art lighting and sound systems.
"From plays to music to band concerts and choir concerts as well as community events,” said Ross.
The roughly $6 million comes after a need for the school to expand. The front of the new arts center is based on the original high school.
"We needed to do some expansions. Some of the buildings came down from the original high school buildings and so we did a complete demo and then built this one from the ground up,” said Ross.
School leaders say although the center is part of the school district, they want the facility to benefit everyone.
"Everything is for everybody. It’s not just for one person or one section. It’s for everyone,” said Mayor Terry Jones.
Mayor Terry Jones says Millington is seeing momentum and the new facility is a reflection of that.
"We’ve got a new VA center getting ready to build here. We’ve added over 30 new businesses in the last three years,” said Jones.
