North Panola County bus drivers protest pay cuts

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Several Mississippi school bus drivers for the North Panola School District protested Tuesday morning after experiencing a cut in their paychecks.
Drivers gathered, holding signs and demanding an explanation as to why their paychecks were less than expected. They say they were not notified of the pay cut until the day before their paychecks were issued.
The group is also demanding higher pay.
Drivers report that not all bus drivers received a pay cut.
“We as bus drivers, we have families to feed and we have bills to pay. $338 dollars is not anything. It’s bad,” said bus driver Shalounda Harris.
Harris says she won’t drive another bus until she gets answers.
“We are not doing this to be harsh,” said Harris. “We are doing it to get our rights back. Like we said, I love our kids. I have a relationship with the kids and they love me.”
Many of the drivers protesting have been driving buses for the district for 12-plus years.
WMC has reached out to North Panola County Schools for a comment but we have not heard back as of this writing.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.