Teen killed after man chases down, shoots at would-be car thieves, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead Monday morning.
Family members said 17-year-old Kemi Bacon. was killed in the shooting.
Investigators said the shooting is connected to an attempted car theft, and the victim whose car was almost stolen is in jail, charged with second-degree murder.
Bacon was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound near 3 a.m. Monday near American Way and Getwell Road.
According to a police affidavit, Bacon was a passenger in a car with several other teens. Police said one of those teens tried stealing a white Infiniti that was parked outside a gas station when the owner of that car came out with a gun.
Police said the car owner, 24-year-old Lakendrick Bunting, came out of the store with a gun and confronted the teen, firing a shot. The shot didn't hit anyone, but police said the teen hopped back in the car and the group took off.
Police said Bunting then jumped into his car and started chasing them, firing more shots. One of those shots killed Bacon.
Bunting told police he only fired shots at the teens after they fired at him first. The teens told police they only fired back because Bunting shot first.
Bunting now faces several felony charges, including second-degree murder. He’s scheduled in court Wednesday.
