Tenn. shelter welcomes animals from Fla. shelter prepping for Hurricane Dorian

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big Fluffy Dog Rescue in Rutherford County is taking in animals left behind in Florida in wake of Hurricane Dorian evacuations.
The rescue has already taken in eight dogs from a shelter in Florida.
“And it’s just so heartbreaking. I don’t understand how people can just leave their animals, their family," said groomer Juliana Bauer. "And that’s what we’re all about here. These dogs are our family. You know, they’re part of something. They shouldn’t just be left behind like they’re nothing.”
The rescue will spay and neuter these dogs and give them their shots.
Some dogs may have to undergo treatment for heart worms before they can find their forever homes.
