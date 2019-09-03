Tenn. Task Force One trains while on stand-by for strike of Hurricane Dorian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire Chief Colin Burress of Tennessee Task Force One says the team of 80 is training and working to stay engaged as they await the strike of Hurricane Dorian in Orlando.
“A lot of us, it’s just our nature," said Burress. "You know, its a calling for many of us. You know, we train hard and when you train like that, you look forward to the day you can get out and utilize those skill sets and help somebody out.”
The team was originally set to head to Miami but Dorian’s slow progress diverted the team to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to wait until the storm took a more defined path.
Burress says, two teams have also been sent to the Carolinas to await Hurricane Dorian.
