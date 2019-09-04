‘Christmas at Graceland 2’ premiere date announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Entertainment Weekly, “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” will air on Sunday, November 24.
The holiday rom-com was filmed in Memphis over the course of 16 days this summer.
Though the films share the same name, “Christmas at Graceland 2” is not a sequel to “Christmas at Graceland” or “Wedding at Graceland.”
The only similarities are the setting and the Memphis heat.
“Christmas in Graceland 2” was still shot in a winter wonderland, thanks to special effects set designers.
The original “Christmas at Graceland” was the Hallmark Channel’s highest rated and most watched movie of 2018.
