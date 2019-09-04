Church of the River hopes to bring new playground to Big River Crossing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Unitarian Church called the Church of the River has a playground but there’s not a lot of action there. With the church located right next to the Big River Crossing, church leaders want to upgrade this space and open it up for everyone. And they’re asking for your help.
“We want to be good neighbors. We’ve got the property. We don’t have the means to do all the equipment so to us it’s sort of a win win,” said church member Rod Starns.
Since the opening of the Big River Crossing in 2016, the small congregation at The Church of the River has noticed thousands of people walking, running and even scootering across beautiful views of the Mississippi and right past their humble playground that’s only used after church on Sundays.
That activity has sparked an idea.
“We have this beautiful resource here that we would love to share," said Church of the River Minister Sam Teitel.
Starns suggest that she church open the playground area up to the public.
“Why not open it up to the public, let them enjoy it and see if they would contribute to helping it become a much bigger and better playground than it is right now?" said Starns.
With that in mind, church members are starting an online fundraising campaign with a goal of $10,000 to upgrade the playground.
This is a rendering of the plans for the space that would be open at all times for the public using the Big River Crossing and includes a drinking fountain and seating in the shade.
“We want this to be a place where everyone is welcome, you don’t have to be a member of the church or have anything to do with the church," said Teitel. “It’s just a place for this community because we love this community and this is a thing we can do for the community.”
If the church meets their fundraising goal, the hope is to have the new playground open sometime next year.
If you wish to donate to click the following link: https://www.ioby.org/project/playground-and-amenities-near-big-river-crossing.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.