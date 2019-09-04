Early voting underway in Arlington municipal election

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting is underway in Arlington, ahead of the town’s municipal election this month.
Voters are deciding who should sit on the local school board and the board of aldermen.
There's also a race for mayor.
On Wednesday, WMC spoke to the two mayoral candidates about why they're running.
According to US Census projections, Arlington's population is nearly five times what it was in 2000.
Mike Wissman, Arlington’s current mayor, says with that growth comes challenges.
Wissman says some residents like the change growth brings, while others don't.
"That's the biggest challenge," said Wissman."How to have that happy medium for everybody to preserve what we have and not let it get too far away from us."
Wissman is running for a third term because he wants to continue the work of the prior eight years. That includes maintaining good schools and city services, from parks and rec to a new fire station.
"Those are the things people look at when they move to a community and that's why we're so attractive," said Wissman.
Cheryl Pardue, an Arlington alderman, is challenging Wissman.
"I believe that a different focus is needed at this time," said Pardue. "I realize our town is at a critical juncture in growth in our town and so I want to step in and institute a plan that we are growing toward."
Pardue says she's proud to have supported the new fire station and to have helped revive the health and safety committee.
If Pardue is elected mayor, she says her business background will help her tackle the town's big challenges.
"I believe it's managing our growth, making sure that as we're growing, we're growing in a way that maintains Arlington's integrity," said Pardue.
Both candidates had only positive things to say about each other.
The mayor's office isn't the only one up for grabs.
Arlington voters will also choose three town aldermen.
Larry M. Harmon, Jr. and Don Hinkle are running for Alderman position #1.
Dwight Barker and Russell Wiseman are competing for Alderman position #2.
Josh Fox and Jeff McKee are vying for Alderman position #3.
Two seats are up for the local school board.
Voters must decide between Lyle Wilson Conley and Jill Yelland for school board position #2.
Kay Morgan Williams is the only candidate on the ballot for school board position #4.
Voters are also able to write in candidates for each of the offices.
Early voting, which is being held at the Arlington Safe Room, located at 11842 Otto Lane, ends on Sept. 14th.
Election day is Sept. 19th.
