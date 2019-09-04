Hot & humid but a brief break on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) Temperatures will really heat up today out ahead of a cold front with heat indices ranging from 100 to 105 during the afternoon. Clouds will briefly increase during the evening and a stray shower is possible but rain chances are minimal.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5-10 High: 94
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: N 5 Low: 67
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10 High: 87
THE REST OF THE WEEK: A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South late today bringing a few clouds and a brief break from the heat. But, temperatures will warm by the end of the week as rain chances remain slim.Temperatures will warm above average ahead of a cold front today with heat indices ranging from 100 to 105 during the afternoon. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 located just off the eastern coast of Florida. It’s moving slowly north and is expected to make a slight turn northeast Wednesday. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm riding along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts and then clipping the Outer Banks of North Carolina Thursday and Friday before heading out into the cooler open waters of the Atlantic where it is expected to weaken.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.