Hot & humid but a brief break on the way

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South late today bringing a few clouds and a brief break from the heat. But, temperatures will warm by the end of the week as rain chances remain slim.Temperatures will warm above average ahead of a cold front today with heat indices ranging from 100 to 105 during the afternoon. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.