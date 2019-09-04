Hot and steamy today

HURRICANE DORIAN has weakened to a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 105 MPH as of early Wednesday morning. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the center of Dorian staying just offshore and skirting along the Florida east coast today as a weaker hurricane. Dorian is expected to continue along the Carolina coastline through Friday where it will end up just south of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.