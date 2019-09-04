Hot and steamy today

Expect a mostly sunny sky today. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and the heat index will be between 100-105. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 70.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny but not as hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 90.
THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: More hot and dry weather with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Expect a partly cloudy sky each day.
HURRICANE DORIAN has weakened to a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 105 MPH as of early Wednesday morning. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the center of Dorian staying just offshore and skirting along the Florida east coast today as a weaker hurricane. Dorian is expected to continue along the Carolina coastline through Friday where it will end up just south of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.