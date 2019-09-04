Kroger requests customers no longer openly carry in stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger is now asking customers to no longer openly carry firearms in its stores, according to CNN.
The announcement came shortly after Walmart made a similar announcement saying the stores would end the sale some of guns ammunition. Kroger stopped selling guns last year.
“Kroger has demonstrated with our actions that we recognize the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms,” the company said in a statement.
CNN reports, it is unclear how the grocer plans to enforce their request.
