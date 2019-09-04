Man indicted for murder at airport hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a man for a 2018 murder near Memphis International Airport.
Ike Williams, 28, was indicted for first-degree murder, according to the Shelby County Attorney General’s Office.
Williams is accused of the September 2018 shooting death of Terrell Stevenson, 35.
The killing took place at the Airport Inn in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road.
According to the attorney general’s office, witnesses say Williams shot Stevenson after chasing him into a third floor room of the hotel.
Williams is accused of shooting two women in their legs during the incident as well.
For that, he was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
He was also indicted on two counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Stephanie Johnson of the DA’s Vertical Team 2.
Williams is held without bond.
