Mayor to reveal plan to revamp public transit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is expected to unveil his plan for the future of public transit in Memphis on Wednesday.
The plan is likely to include requesting millions of dollars to invest in MATA.
MATA officials say they need $30 million to get the system up to speed. In June, the Shelby County Commission approved $2.5 million for next year’s budget.
Harris said he’s been spending months talking to stakeholders and gathering feedback on the county’s public transit. He said he will present his Transit Vision 3.0 plan to the commission Wednesday.
Harris previously emailed commissioners, saying that because of lack of tax growth, he doesn't expect the county to be able to invest anywhere near $30 million in public transit. But he said he will be proposing a significant recurring contribution to transit.
If Harris’ plan is approved, funding could begin as early as 2021.
