Mayor Strickland has ‘meeting’ with FedEx robot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is one of four cities seeing a new kind of delivery. On Wednesday, the delivery robot was officially introduced to Mayor Jim Strickland.
The FedEx SameDay Bot has been making its rounds on Memphis sidewalks and streets. The Bot, named Roxo, is currently in its second week of testing in Memphis.
FedEx Executives said they're testing things like its artificial intelligence and how it can adapt to rules and regulations of the streets. At City Hall, Mayor Strickland thanked FedEx for making Memphis a test city.
“To be recognized by FedEx as a good site to test it brings some pride to Memphis,” Strickland said.
“We were able to test on campus, which was wonderful, as well as Downtown and in East Memphis,” Gloria Boyland with FedEx said.
Roxo is a prototype. There is no set timeline on when the bots would be rolled out permanently worldwide.
