Memphis 901 FC’s Adam Najem named to USL Team of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC midfielder Adam Najem was named to the United Soccer League Championship Division Team of the Week.
It’s for his two-goal performance in 901′s win last Wednseday at Atlanta United 2.
Both of Najem’s goals came in the second half with Memphis trailing 1-0. He scored off a pass and off a rebound.
The win snapped Memphis’ 3-game losing streak. 901 FC gets back in action Saturday Night at 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park against Swope Park Rangers.
