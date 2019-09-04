MPD: Woman arrested on charges of murder and corpse abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a woman after a body was found in a home on the 300 block of Lema Place near I-40.
Tkeyah Fullilove is facing charges of first degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Officers responded to a complaint call on Aug. 30 just after 5 p.m. where they located a male victim’s body.
According to the Memphis Police Department the cause of death was undetermined at the time, but has since been ruled a homicide. His identity has not been released.
This case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.