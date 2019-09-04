Norvell not satisfied with performance vs Rebels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After beating Ole Miss for the second time in three years, the University of Memphis football team is progressing in establishing itself as a program to take notice of around the nation.
That nod is noticeable in the polls, where the Tigers are moving up in receiving votes category to just outside the top 25.
But don’t count Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell among those with glowing post scripts after game one. Memphis left a lot of points on the table due to uneven offensive execution with missed passes here, and false start penalties there.
For a team picked by some outlets to be favored in every game this year, Norvell is not seeing it right now.
“It is a sickening feeling to win a game and not play as good as you possibly could have," Norvell said. "There’s a lot of sick moments about watching that game from Saturday. I thought we played well. I though we did some really good things. But in every phase, there are plays that we should have done better. We should have executed better. And that’s something that keeps us focused on the most important thing, ourselves.”
Norvell and the Tigers will work for better execution in game two Saturday at 11 a.m. vs Southern University at the Liberty Bowl. You can see the game on WMC Action News 5.
