Plan for transit funding would include fee for homes with 3+ vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris unveiled his plan for more funding for public transit, and it includes a fee for households with three or more vehicles.
The proposal is planned to raise $10 million in dedicated funding for transit.
About $9 million of that comes from a proposed fee on vehicles. The fee would be $145 for each car in a household with three vehicles or more via a sustainability fee.
The other $1 million would come from the county’s CIP budget toward transit.
Harris said the sustainability fee will not affect 83% of Shelby County residents.
Harris said putting the money toward transit will increase ridership, therefore reducing emissions, and help poverty by helping people get and keep their jobs.
“Everyone has to play a role in trying to preserve our shared environment, even local elected officials,” Harris said. “We will all enjoy the benefits of clean air, reduced congestion, and a reduction in poverty. This sustainable investment in transit helps achieve all those objectives.”
MATA officials say they need $30 million to get the system up to speed. In June, the Shelby County Commission approved $2.5 million for next year’s budget. Harris said he’s been spending months talking to stakeholders and gathering feedback on the county’s public transit.
Harris is hoping for a commission vote on the proposal by February 2020.
