Police investigate deadly shooting near Airways and Democrat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting Wednesday in Memphis.
Officers responded to the scene near Airways Boulevard and Democrat Road just before noon. They found two victims, a male and a female. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the female victim later died from her injuries.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument but released no other details.
No information about a suspect has been released.
