After 77 years, remains of WWII hero returning home to Mississippi to be buried

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanks to DNA testing, the remains of a World War II hero are returning home to Mississippi to be buried after 77 years away.
Private First Class Harvey Andrew Nichols, who was from Braxton, died as a prisoner of war in the Philippines at the age of 27 on November 19, 1942.
Due to his returning home, Pearl police will be closing Airport Road from Highway 80 to I-20 east around noon on Thursday, Sept. 5, as they escort the remains of PFC Nichols from the airport to the city line.
Harvey Nichols was born on April 5, 1915 and joined the Army on January 9, 1940.
He was taken prisoner in the Philippine Islands when the Japanese invaded the island on December 8, 1941.
Nichols was in the Bataan Death March and lived to make it to the prison camp. According to historical camp records, he died from malaria and mal-nutrition.
Harvey’s awards consist of: the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Prisoner of War Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal and Philippine Defense Ribbon.
There is an open invitation from the family for visitation and services for Private First Class Harvey Nichols.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel of Mendenhall and services will be Saturday, September 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.
WLBT will be there for his return home and will provide more information on Thursday.
