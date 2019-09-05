Continued hot, not quite as humid today

Full sunshine again today. It will be slightly less humid, especially in west Tennessee. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: Light. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine and continued hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both days with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: More hot and dry weather for the start of the week with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. There may be a stray shower on Wednesday. Expect a partly cloudy sky each day.
HURRICANE DORIAN has strengthened back to a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 MPH as of early Thursday morning. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the center of Dorian to continue along the Carolina coastline through Friday where it will end up just south of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Flooding rain and high wind will be the main threat. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
