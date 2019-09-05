Jim Hood sounds off on what he calls ‘lies’ by Tate Reeves

Hood said, “I don’t blame Justice Waller for not endorsing Tate Reeves for just lying. One of the Ten Commandments is ‘Thou should not bear false witness.’ You know when you know it’s not the truth and you do it anyway, that just shows a politician that doesn’t deserve to be a leader and I think that’s what Justice Waller is looking at and I think his silence on that non-endorsement of a Lt. Governor, I think a lot of his people are gonna come over and help us in our election.”