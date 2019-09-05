$25K reward offered for info after shots fired at postal worker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information to help find the suspects who fired multiple shots at a postal worker Wednesday evening.
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, it happened around 7:30 p.m. outside the processing center near Winchester and Tchulahoma Road when the victim caught a man and woman breaking into his personal vehicle.
The man is 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 6 or 5 feet 7 and 150 to 170 pounds. He has short hair and wore a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. The woman is 25 to 35 years old and described as heavy set and wearing glasses.
The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark, possibly blue, four-door Nissan sedan. Both suspects were black.
Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 or Memphis Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-cash.
