$25K reward offered for info after shots fired at postal worker

$25K reward offered for info after shots fired at postal worker
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Source: Matt Rourke)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 5, 2019 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 12:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information to help find the suspects who fired multiple shots at a postal worker Wednesday evening.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, it happened around 7:30 p.m. outside the processing center near Winchester and Tchulahoma Road when the victim caught a man and woman breaking into his personal vehicle.

The man is 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 6 or 5 feet 7 and 150 to 170 pounds. He has short hair and wore a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. The woman is 25 to 35 years old and described as heavy set and wearing glasses.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark, possibly blue, four-door Nissan sedan. Both suspects were black.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 or Memphis Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-cash.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.