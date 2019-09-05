Lower humidity for today, but still warm

Expect a mostly sunny Thursday across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s with north winds around 5 to 10 mph. It remains hot across the region, but the lower humidity today will make it feel nicer outside. Tonight, lows will fall into the upper 60s under mostly clear skies and winds on the lighter side. Enjoy this brief break from the humidity, the heat and humidity ramp up again this weekend and into the week ahead.