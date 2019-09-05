Lower humidity for today, but still warm

Sunny skies will prevail today with seasonal afternoon highs, but lower humidity makes it more comfortable outside.
Expect a mostly sunny Thursday across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s with north winds around 5 to 10 mph. It remains hot across the region, but the lower humidity today will make it feel nicer outside. Tonight, lows will fall into the upper 60s under mostly clear skies and winds on the lighter side. Enjoy this brief break from the humidity, the heat and humidity ramp up again this weekend and into the week ahead.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph. High: 80.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light: Low 68.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies will prevail for Friday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. The muggy factor will return as southwest winds blow across the region. Lows will fall into the lower 70s with clear conditions.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Mostly sunny conditions are expected both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s. The muggy factor will stick around through the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: More heat is expected to start the week ahead. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s. We could see heat advisories for the start of next week. Humid conditions will linger through the week ahead. Partly cloudy skies will prevail as well. An isolated to stray shower is possible by Wednesday of next week with most locations remaining dry.
HURRICANE DORIAN: Dorian keeps moving between a Category 2 and 3 storm as it churns just off the North and South Carolina coasts. Winds sustained around 105 to 115 mph. The latest from the National Hurricane Center shows the center circulation of Dorian push slowly along the Carolina coast through Friday where it will end up just south of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Flooding rain and high winds will continue to impact the East Coast as it pushes northeast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
