New laboratory to bring 300 jobs to Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A new laboratory is set to create 300 jobs in Southaven over the next three years.
Spectra Laboratories broke ground on a new, 200,000-square foot lab on Stateline Road on Thursday.
Spectra Laboratories is part of Fresenius Medical Care, which provides kidney care products and services. Spectra employees will conduct testing and analysis for these products at the new facility.
"The state of Mississippi is proud to partner with Spectra Laboratories as the company brings significant new job opportunities to DeSoto County," Gov. Phil Bryant said. "The health care industry is a prominent economic driver in our state, and Spectra Laboratories and its employees will positively impact the North Mississippi region and further strengthen our foothold in this important sector for years to come."
The city of Southaven will build a new traffic signal outside the lab, as well as provide a partial property tax exemption for Spectra.
