Porter-Leath announces expansion plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath will break ground on their new Frayser learning academy in November.
The early childhood education organization opened their model learning academy in South Memphis in 2017.
Everything about the facility was designed with a child in mind.
Porter-Leath plans to open three more facilities just like the one on Alice Street in the next three years.
The Frayser learning academy will break ground first, followed by two more in Orange Mound and Hickory Hill.
All three modeled after their state of the art facility on Alice street that opened in 2017.
“We want to make sure to send the message what early childhood should be, and what quality early childhood education should be across Shelby County regardless of zip code and income levels,” said Rob Hughes, Vice-President of Development for Porter-Leath.
Hughes says the new facilities will also expand their Teacher Excellence Program.
The organization’s 12 instructors coaches other early childhood educators.
A valuable tool that's hard to come by.“So in early childhood education, professional development opportunities are not as common as K-12 teachers,” said Hughes.
The training is free of charge for any early childhood educator.
