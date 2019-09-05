Shelby County Clerk says she received no advance notice of mayor’s plan to hike some car registration fees to fund transit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said her office was not contacted to discuss specifics on a plan to hike some vehicle registration fees in Shelby County to fund transit improvements.
It’s the plan Mayor Lee Harris presented to county commissioners Wednesday.
“I do not like discovering the business of government particularly for this office on television,” said Halbert.
Halbert said she found out about Harris’s proposed sustainability fee, one that would directly impact her office, Wednesday just like everybody at home did. And for that she said she isn’t pleased.
“To create new initiatives, especially to create them without including our organization, that’s just something that is somewhat disrespectful in my opinion,” she said.
The mayor’s plan would add $145 to each car registration, three vehicles and above, to addresses in Shelby County including homes and businesses. It would be part of a county commitment of $10 million to MATA, the first of its kind, that would initially increase frequency of service.
“We have several months ahead to build comfort level with all of the commissioners, and I think we can do it,” Harris told reporters Wednesday.
Halbert said her office never provided the mayor’s office with any data regarding the numbers of vehicles registered to homes in the county.
A spokesperson for Mayor Lee Harris Thursday told WMC Action News 5 they obtained the figures cited in their presentation from the U.S. Census Bureau, which showed roughly 17 percent in the county would be affected because they had three or more cars.
Halbert also said she recently received a letter dated Friday in the mail and postmarked Tuesday. The letter was from the mayor’s office seeking information on the proposal from her office.
A spokesperson for the mayor said the letter should have arrived sooner because it was sent through inter-office mail and not intended to be through the US Postal Service.
We asked the mayor’s administration if Halbert was involved in developing the proposal.
“Proper procedure is for a proposal from the Mayor’s Office to be presented first to the Shelby County Commission. That proposal was delivered Wednesday. Thursday morning, I contacted Clerk Halbert to send her the proposal and she declined,” Lauren Lee, Public Information Officer for Shelby County Government wrote in a response to WMC Action News 5 on Thursday afternoon.
“We are peers. I have 950,000 bosses, and those are the residents of Shelby County,” Halbert said, “And so for anyone to create anything for this organization it has to start with this executive team that stands with me,” she said.
Transportation advocates like MICAH, the Memphis Bus Riders’ Union, and MATA on Wednesday called the plan a win.
But Thursday bus riders group Citizens for Better Service spoke out against the proposal.
“I am the first to admit that MATA is in need of additional funding for a first class public transportation,” wrote Johnnie Mosley, founding chairman of the group, “I applaud Mayor Harris for upstarting conversation on funding of public transportation. But Citizens For Better Service is not completely sold on Mayor Harris’ proposed vehicle fee. It is a forced and unfair tax increase which will turn the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County against public transportation.”
Residents’ opinions also remain mixed.
“I had the thought we have four cars, and it takes some means to have extra vehicles. So it’s sort of us doing our part. That’s the way we look at it,” said Germantown resident Andrew Patrick.
Shelby County residents already pay a $50 wheel tax which funds education. The tax was supposed to be temporary when it was passed in 1987, but it never went away. Fees from the wheel tax net roughly $35 million in revenue for the county.
Ultimately Shelby County Commissioners will have the final say on the mayor’s proposed sustainability fee, with Harris wanting a vote by February 2020.
“I think they should try to find something else,” said Natasha Chambers, “That’s not fair at all.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.