Tracking a not so cold front & the latest on Dorian

Hurricane Dorian continues to skirt along the east coast bringing heavy rain and wind to the coastal regions of northern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The storm is expected to maintain category 2 strength as it continues to move northeast and approaching the outer banks of North Carolina late Thursday into early Friday. Hurricane force winds, flooding, and storm surge remain a concern for those in its path. The storm it expect to move into the open water of the Atlantic Friday night where it will weaken as it continues to move north.