Tracking a not so cold front & the latest on Dorian

THIS WEEK: As a result of dry air moving into the Mid-South from the north, tomorrow won’t be quite so muggy and tomorrow night will be cooler than average and rather pleasant. The heat returns Friday as a westerly wind drives warmer air into the area pushing afternoon highs into the lower 90s along with a mostly sunny sky. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows only in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows again in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be even warmer with a partly cloudy sky and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Hurricane Dorian continues to skirt along the east coast bringing heavy rain and wind to the coastal regions of northern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The storm is expected to maintain category 2 strength as it continues to move northeast and approaching the outer banks of North Carolina late Thursday into early Friday. Hurricane force winds, flooding, and storm surge remain a concern for those in its path. The storm it expect to move into the open water of the Atlantic Friday night where it will weaken as it continues to move north.
