Woman arrested, accused of carrying knife on school grounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crump Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday, after a Memphis woman came into the school with a knife in her back pocket.
According to an affidavit, 37-year-old Sherica Knowles was walking to the school with her daughter for a parent-teacher conference.
Before she arrived, the school received a call from another concerned parent saying that Knowles was walking towards the school with a knife in her back pocket.
The school was placed on lock down and the school security officer met her at the front door.
He asked her if she had a knife on her and she said she did. He asked her if she knew she wasn’t supposed to bring weapons on school property and she said ‘yes.’
The security officer then placed her under arrest and removed the four-inch kitchen knife from her back pocket.
