Automakers introduce new technology to avoid hot car deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents and caregivers will soon have an *extra* reminder to check for their little ones in the back seat.
According to the Association of Global Automakers and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, automakers have committed to introducing several technology for parents and caregivers ranging from auditory and visual alerts that will activate after a driver turns off a vehicle.
Auto Industry leaders hope to have rear seat reminders in all vehicles by 2025 or earlier.
"It's one of those things where you can never be too safe,” says Dr. Jonathan Jacobs, pediatric emergency room physician at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs says the new technology is a great idea, but until all vehicles have it parents should practice other helpful reminders like leaving important items in the back seat.
"A lot of people can't live without their cellphone so putting your cellphone which you shouldn't be driving back with your child, and that can remind you...I got to get my phone and make sure your child is back there,” he said.
According to kidsandcards.org, 54 kids died after being left in a hot car in 2018.
One of those deaths happened in Tennessee.
So far in 2019 there have been 39 hot car deaths with two happening in Tennessee and one in Mississippi
Thursday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker from Mississippi released a statement:
"Installing rear seat reminder technology and increasing public awareness about the dangers of leaving children in unattended vehicles are important steps in preventing heatstroke deaths. I am glad to see the auto industry unite behind our legislative efforts by voluntarily agreeing to install this technology in new vehicles."
