BBB receives new complaints since issuing warning about 2 Mid-South apartment complexes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pictures of busted out window and raw sewage outside a Memphis apartment were taken by a resident living at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments and shared with WMC.
The resident, who didn't want to be identified, says getting things fixed, including her A/C, has been a challenge.
“I've never lived in an apartment building like that ever. Where I can't get anything done. I have to get the run around, the chase, the up and down,” she told WMC.
She's one of several residents who have complained about the conditions at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments and Townhomes and at an apartment complex in Horn Lake, Mississippi. Both are managed by Nashville-based Elmington Property Management.
“They took over Eden at Watersedge in November of 2018 and they just took over Legacy at Westwind August 1st,” said Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau.
The BBB issued a warning about both complexes after complaints were going unanswered.
“A lot of us come to those apartments because this is what we can afford. We might have stuff on our record and stuff like that. Don't treat us like we're second class citizens because we're going through something. We're just like everyone else. We need proper housing and shelter for our children,” said the resident.
Since issuing the warning, the BBB says it has received eight new complaints between both complexes. A number of those complaints have been responded to by Elmington, but some are still pending.
“They may have been fixed. They may still be pending so that's why we generally follow-up with the consumers and find out if the issue has been taken care of,” said Crawford.
Elmington Property Management is an accredited business through the BBB and has an A+ rating.
WMC has reached out to Elmington Property a number of times since we first brought you this story. We heard back last week, a spokesperson said they were working on addressing these issues, but we have yet to hear back on a status update.
