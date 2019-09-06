Cleveland mom pleads guilty for fatal overdose of her 2-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mom whose 2-year-old son died from a drug overdose pleaded late Thursday.
Tessa Gadd, 25, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.
Gadd’s son, Lorenzo Ealom Jr., died in March of 2018.
The little boy was brought to University Hospitals by Gadd after she found him not breathing at their home in the 3000 block of E. 140th Street around 1 a.m. on March 3, 2018.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said he had lethal doses of Benadryl and Suboxone in his system.
Suboxone is a narcotic used to treat pain as well as addiction to narcotic pain relievers.
Gadd will be sentenced on Oct. 22 by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.
Her boyfriend at the time, John Hines, is also charged in connection with the toddler’s death.
His case is still going through the court system.
