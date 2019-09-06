Comcast donates hundreds of laptops to Cumming Elementary School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Digital Divide refers to the available access to modern technology between demographics. Comcast is trying to narrow the divide, and even out access to the internet in all neighborhoods. In Memphis, they're doing that with more than a hundred new laptops.
That's the announcement students at Cummings K-8 School got on Friday during Comcast's Digital Inclusion Day. Every student got a free laptop.
“It's a starting point for our students so they have equal access to the tools that will make them successful,” Shelby County Schools Board Chair Shante Avant said.
“I have tears of joy,” fifth grader Anastasia Norris said.
Along with the laptop, students also got six months of free internet with Comcast’s Internet Essentials program. The program provides discounted internet to qualified customers. Comcast says it’s helped provide internet to 8 million people with 150,000 of them in Memphis.
Comcast officials said Cummings students were picked because of the leadership in the school.
“We're looking for impacted neighborhoods with great leadership,” Comcast Chief Diversity Officer David Cohen said. “If there wasn't a great principal, if there wasn't a great school board that cares about the school then the laptop and the digital connectivity wouldn't have made a difference.”
The announcement was made even sweeter with the help of some Olympic athletes like Track and Field phenom Jackie Joyner-Kersee
“Don't let your zip code define you,” Joyner-Kersee told the students.
Norris couldn't believe what she was hearing. She said she borrows her siblings' laptop every night. This is her first personal laptop.
“I always do homework on laptops,” Norris said.
Now she wants to do more than homework on her laptop. She hopes to one day learn design programs on her computer.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.