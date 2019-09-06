Continued hot heading into the weekend

Lots of sunshine again today. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: Light. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: More hot and dry weather for the start of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. There may be a stray shower on Wednesday through Friday, otherwise, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
HURRICANE DORIAN has weakened to a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 90 MPH as of early Friday morning. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the center of Dorian to continue along the North Carolina coast this morning. Flooding rain and high wind will be the main threat. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated.
