5 Great Things: Memphians assist in Hurricane Dorian relief, Peabody Hotel celebrates 150 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first week of September is in the books and its been all about Hurricane Dorian. Let’s take a look at how the Mid-South is helping those impacted including more great things happening in the Bluff City.
Tennessee Task Force 1 and teams from the Germantown and Bartlett Fire Departments are assisting with recovery efforts along the East Coast. Another group planning to help, “Operation BBQ Relief," is a non-profit that will provide world-class BBQ to those impacted by the storm.
FedEx’s same-day delivery robot rolled into the Memphis City Council this week. “Roxo” is cruising along Bluff City streets and sidewalks for its SECOND week of testing. The bot is delivering pizzas, auto parts and small packages.
Porter-Leath is making a giant push to make sure Memphis children are ready to enter Kingergarten. By 2020, the program will have four early learning academies across the city. Porter-Leath services over 6,000 children in Shelby County.
The historic Peabody Hotel is celebrating its 150th anniversary. During part of the celebration, actress and Memphis native Cybill Shepherd, was inducted into the Duck Walk Hall of Fame. The Duck Walk Hall of Fame recognizes those who have made significant contributions to Memphis.
The national volunteering and service program AmeriCorps found that Memphis is full of giving people. The Bluff City ranked 9th for its participation in the program. In 2016, 300 Memphians participated in eight different programs throughout the city.
