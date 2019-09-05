Heat Advisories possible in the coming days & the latest on Dorian

The eye of Hurricane Dorian is moving northeast just east of the North Carolina coast. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the eye moving across the Outer Banks as a Category 2 storm late tonight and through the morning hours Friday. Winds of 100 MPH with higher gusts, heavy rain, and a life-threatening storm surge are expected along the path. Flash flooding is already occurring and is expected to become more widespread across the eastern Carolinas and into southeast Virginia overnight. The storm will move into the open waters of the Atlantic and away from shore by midday Friday.