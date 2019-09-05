Heat Advisories possible in the coming days & the latest on Dorian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a warm but not so muggy day, the pattern will gradually change as we get to the end of the weekend as temperatures and humidity increase across the Mid-South and the dry pattern continues as well.
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: E 5 Low: 69
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: W 5-10 High: 94
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: N 5 Low: 74
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: The heat remains and humidity will gradually increase each day making for very muggy conditions. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in mid to upper 90s each day along with lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Heat indices Monday through Thursday will range from 100 to 105 each day and possibly higher in some areas.
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is moving northeast just east of the North Carolina coast. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the eye moving across the Outer Banks as a Category 2 storm late tonight and through the morning hours Friday. Winds of 100 MPH with higher gusts, heavy rain, and a life-threatening storm surge are expected along the path. Flash flooding is already occurring and is expected to become more widespread across the eastern Carolinas and into southeast Virginia overnight. The storm will move into the open waters of the Atlantic and away from shore by midday Friday.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
