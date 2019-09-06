Police: Man charged with killing woman at motel accused in 2018 nurse attacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused in a murder at a Memphis motel on Wednesday has a long history of assaults, including incidents at two Memphis hospitals last year.
Angelos Washington sees to keep getting released on low bonds.
The 38-year-old is charged with first degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun in the murder of a Sandra Williams at the Budget Host Inn and Suites on Airways. She was shot in the back.
Washington is also charged with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting of a man and another woman at the motel.
Washington told police, “I did what I had to do.”
The male victim told police that Washington was harassing Sandra Williams and the victim intervened.
Then, they said Washington cursed at them and pulled out a silver handgun and started shooting.
Washington is the same man charged in the attack of several nurses last year at two Memphis hospitals.
Documents show on July 16, 2018 police were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital after Washington hit a nurse practitioner, fracturing her neck and finger.
The victim told police she was taking care of Washington’s injuries while he was in the emergency room when the attack happened.
Washington said she was treating him wrong and that’s why he did it. He ran off.
On Nov. 11, 2018 Memphis police were called to Delta Medical Center after a psychiatric nurse said Washington punched her in the face.
The victim said Washington became angry when the nurse would not give him pills.
According to court records, Washington was released on a $1,000 bond. He was picked up on July 27 for violation of that bond.
At this point, it is not clear how he got out of jail only to surface as a suspect in the murder at the motel on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.