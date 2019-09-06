Man indicted in Parkway Village homicide investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted on first degree murder charges in the death of a Mississippi man who was shot and killed on July 1 in the Parkway Village area.
According to the Shelby County Attorney General’s Office, Steven Klines shot 23-year-old Willie Jones in the head multiple times while he was walking past a residence on the 3400 block of Barbwood Drive near Knight Road in southeast Memphis.
Witnesses told police that a suspect nicknamed “Worm” shot Jones then walked to his car and drove away.
Jones was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Klines was identified and arrested approximately two weeks after the shooting.
Klines is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
