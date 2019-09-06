MFD breaks ground on new Whitehaven fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders say if you take a look inside Fire Station 43 in Whitehaven you’ll know why they want to build a new station.
"This is a station that’s been in the works for, I want to say, decades. At least 10 years where I’ve been in the room where there’s been conversations being had,” said Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat.
On Friday, the Memphis Fire Department along with local leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new 15,000-square-foot facility.
"This groundbreaking ceremony demonstrates that the City of Memphis is committed. Did you hear me? Committed to investing in Whitehaven,” said Council Member Patrice Robinson.
Sweat says it’s been about 10 years since a new fire station was built. She says making the firefighters feel comfortable and at home was crucial in their design process.
"They do live here. This is their home away from home. They spend at least a third of their life at the fire station,” said Sweat.
The location, for which the city budgeted about $5 million, will also have a multi-purpose room for training and community meetings.
Sweat says the design of the new fire station is also unique in that the plan is to have it blend in with the community rather than stand out. They want it to be inviting.
It’s just one of several projects currently in the works. The Memphis Fire Department headquarters will be moved from its original location to Adams in order to make way for the new Brooks Museum.
Sweat says they hope this time next year to open the new facility in Whitehaven.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.