Peabody Hotel celebrates 150th anniversary with Cybill Shepherd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Peabody is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a celebrity who has deep Memphis roots.
Actress and Bluff City native Cybill Shepherd was inducted into the Duck Walk Hall of Fame Thursday.
Shepherd has won several Golden Globes for her work on "Moonlighting" and "Cybill."
The Duck Walk Hall of Fame recognizes those who have made significant contributions to Memphis.
"This is a great honor for me. It's coming home in a way I've always wanted to,” said Shepherd.
Shepherd’s very own duck footprints will be featured in the sidewalk surrounding The Peabody.
