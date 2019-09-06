Staying warm for the weekend

Plenty of sunshine today will help afternoon highs warm into the lower to middle 90s. The warming trend continues into the weekend and for the start of next week.
Expect mostly sunny skies across the Mid-South today with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs will soar into the middle to lower 90s with a bit of a muggy factor this afternoon. Tonight, we will see lows in the middle to lower 70s under mostly clear skies and a north wind around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph. High: 94.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: North around 5 mph. Low 74.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Staying hot and dry this weekend with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. A bit less humidity is expected for Saturday over Sunday, but it will stay hot.
NEXT WEEK: We remain hot and dry for the start of the new week. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values in the 100s, for Monday and Tuesday. There could be a stray shower on Wednesday through Friday, but most will stay dry and warm, highs will stay in the middle 90s for the end of the week. Overnight lows during the week ahead look to stay in the middle to upper 70s. Staying hot and sticky for late Summer.
HURRICANE DORIAN: Dorian has made landfall along the Outer Banks of North Carolina as a Category 1 Storm. It is still causing gusty winds and damage along the East Coast. The storm is expected to make it back into the Atlantic Ocean and move up the eastern seaboard to the Canadian shores.
