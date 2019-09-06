Staying warm for the weekend

NEXT WEEK: We remain hot and dry for the start of the new week. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values in the 100s, for Monday and Tuesday. There could be a stray shower on Wednesday through Friday, but most will stay dry and warm, highs will stay in the middle 90s for the end of the week. Overnight lows during the week ahead look to stay in the middle to upper 70s. Staying hot and sticky for late Summer.