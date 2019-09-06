TBI hands out more than $32K reward to citizens who helped capture Tenn. prison escapee

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Law enforcement handed out $32,250 in rewards to citizens who helped in the capture of a Tennessee prison escapee.
According to the TBI, additional reward money will be available pending a conviction in the case.
The total reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of Curtis Watson was at $57,500. The FBI and U.S. Marshal’s Service donated $10,000 each according to TBI. The Dept. of Corrections added $4,000 to the total on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Officials said a total of 430 tips came in during their search.
According to Tennessee Department of Corrections, Curtis Watson was taken into custody around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.
He is being held in Tipton County, Tenn.
Curtis Ray Watson escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
The TBI secured warrants Watson for the following charges: first degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual battery.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.