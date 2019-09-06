TBI hands out more than $32K in rewards for capture of Curtis Watson

TBI hands out more than $32K in rewards for capture of Curtis Watson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared this picture of Curtis Watson taken moments after his capture Aug. 11, 2019.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 5, 2019 at 10:19 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 10:19 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies handed out more than $32,000 in cash rewards to citizens who helped capture Tennessee prison escapee Curtis Watson.

Watson escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning on Aug. 7.

Authorities say he killed prison administrator Debra Johnson and spent five days on the run.

TBI officials say more reward money will be available pending a conviction in the case.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.