Teen arrested after crashing stolen car, causing gas leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is in custody after police say he stole a car and crashed into a home off Lamar Avenue on Friday morning.
Memphis Police Department Lt. Col. Keith Watson said the incident began around 4:15 a.m., when MPD received a report to be on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle.
“This was a car theft -- the car was reported stolen to police, officers were able to quickly come to the scene of the last known location of that vehicle and find it occupied,” said Watson.
He said officers got to the area of Lamar and Bellevue within 20 minutes and approached the car.
According to MPD, the suspect, a 17-year-old males, tried to pull away in the car and almost hit an officer.
“During the investigation of this vehicle, the driver -- the occupant of the vehicle refused officers’ commands,” said Watson.
He said that’s when one officer fired their gun. No one was injured and the suspect was not hit, but Watson said the suspect crashed the car into a home on Lamar.
The car hit a gas meter on the house and the residents said police woke them up to evacuate them.
“The police were banging on the door and said get out cause the house might blow up,” said James Bledsoe.
MLGW came to the house to turn off the gas.
Officers said the teen tried to run away from the crash, but they were able to apprehend him.
An MPD spokesperson said the officer who fired the gun will be routinely relieved of duty.
